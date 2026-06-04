Sri Lanka and US Mark Historic Milestone as Navy Commissions Offshore Patrol Vessel SLNS Samudravijaya

Sri Lanka and the United States have jointly celebrated the commissioning of the Sri Lanka Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel, SLNS Samudravijaya, marking a significant moment in bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

A Landmark Journey Across the Atlantic

The vessel completed a historic voyage from Baltimore, in the United States, before arriving in Sri Lanka ahead of its formal commissioning ceremony. The transatlantic journey itself was widely regarded as a milestone, underscoring the deepening maritime partnership between Colombo and Washington.

The commissioning event brought together senior officials from both the Sri Lanka Navy and the United States, with the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka playing a prominent role in marking the occasion.

Strengthening Maritime Security Ties

The addition of SLNS Samudravijaya to the Sri Lanka Navy's fleet is expected to significantly bolster the country's maritime surveillance and patrol capabilities, particularly in the strategically vital waters of the Indian Ocean region.

Offshore patrol vessels of this class are designed to carry out a broad range of operations, including:

Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and enforcement

Counter-narcotics and anti-smuggling operations

Search and rescue missions

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support

A Symbol of US-Sri Lanka Defence Partnership

The commissioning ceremony was seen as a powerful symbol of the enduring strategic relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States. Both governments have in recent years sought to strengthen cooperation across defence, trade, and diplomatic channels.

The arrival and commissioning of SLNS Samudravijaya reflects the shared commitment of both nations to promoting maritime security, stability, and the rule of law across the Indo-Pacific region.

Sri Lanka's position as an island nation at the crossroads of major Indian Ocean shipping lanes makes the enhancement of its naval capabilities a matter of both national and regional significance. The commissioning of SLNS Samudravijaya is expected to give the Navy a stronger operational presence in waters that are increasingly the focus of international attention.

Officials from both countries expressed optimism that the commissioning would serve as a foundation for further collaboration in the years ahead, as Sri Lanka continues to modernise its defence forces and strengthen ties with key international partners.