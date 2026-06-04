Rumesh Pathirage Hurls Sri Lanka Into History With Asia's Second-Greatest Throw of All Time

A Record-Breaking Moment for Sri Lankan Athletics

Sri Lankan athlete Rumesh Pathirage has etched his name into the annals of Asian sporting history, producing a record-breaking throw that has propelled him to the position of Asia's all-time number two in his discipline.

Historic Achievement on the Continental Stage

The remarkable feat places Pathirage among the very elite of Asian athletics, with only one competitor across the continent's entire recorded history having thrown further than the Sri Lankan star. The achievement represents not only a personal milestone for Pathirage but also a landmark moment for Sri Lankan athletics as a whole.

Pride for the Island Nation

For a country that continues to punch above its weight on the international athletics circuit, Pathirage's record-breaking performance offers fresh cause for celebration. Sri Lanka's sporting community has rallied behind the achievement, recognising it as a significant step forward in the nation's quest for greater recognition on the global stage.

A Career Defining Performance

The throw, which secured his place in the continental record books, underscores years of dedicated training and commitment to the sport. Pathirage's rise through the ranks of Asian athletics signals a bright future, both for the athlete himself and for the broader development of track and field in Sri Lanka.

As the nation looks ahead to upcoming regional and international competitions, all eyes will be on whether Pathirage can go one step further and claim the top position in Asia's all-time rankings — a goal that now appears well within reach.