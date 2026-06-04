Nissanka Shines as Sri Lanka Claim Commanding 41-Run Victory Over West Indies in First ODI

Sri Lanka got their One Day International series against the West Indies off to a winning start, defeating the visitors by 41 runs in the opening match of the series, with opener Pathum Nissanka delivering a standout performance with the bat.

Nissanka Anchors Sri Lankan Innings

Nissanka was the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's batting effort, contributing a well-crafted 79 runs that provided his side with a competitive total to defend. The right-handed opener once again demonstrated his ability to build a substantial innings and set the platform for the lower order to capitalise.

His composed knock proved to be the difference between the two sides as Sri Lanka posted a total that ultimately proved beyond the reach of the West Indian batting lineup.

West Indies Fall Short in Chase

Chasing their target, the West Indies were unable to find the partnerships needed to mount a serious challenge. Sri Lanka's bowlers applied consistent pressure throughout the innings, reducing the Caribbean side to a total 41 runs short of the target and handing the hosts a convincing win.

Series Gets Underway

The victory gives Sri Lanka an early advantage in the series and will provide significant confidence heading into the remaining matches. The result underlines Sri Lanka's strength in home conditions and their intent to dominate the series from the outset.

Cricket fans across the island will be buoyed by the performance, particularly Nissanka's reliable contribution at the top of the order, as the team looks to build on this promising series opener.