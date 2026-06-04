IMF Endorses Sri Lanka's Monetary Policy, Says 3% Growth Target Is Achievable

Fund Backs Central Bank Approach as Economy Continues Recovery

The International Monetary Fund has given its backing to Sri Lanka's current monetary policy stance, declaring it appropriate for the island nation's ongoing economic recovery, while also expressing confidence that the country's 3% growth target remains within reach.

The assessment marks a significant vote of confidence for Sri Lanka as it continues to navigate its path out of the worst economic crisis in its modern history, which saw the country default on its external debt in 2022 and triggered severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods.

Growth Outlook Remains Positive

The IMF's endorsement of the 3% growth target signals cautious optimism about the direction of Sri Lanka's economy. Authorities have been working to stabilise key economic indicators, including inflation and foreign exchange reserves, as part of a broader reform agenda tied to the Fund's bailout programme.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has undertaken a series of policy adjustments over the past year, and the IMF's positive assessment suggests those measures are broadly aligned with international best practices for an economy in recovery mode.

Reform Programme Remains Central

Sri Lanka entered into a multi-billion dollar IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement to help stabilise its finances following the 2022 crisis. Progress under that programme has been closely monitored, with the Fund conducting regular reviews to assess whether the country is meeting agreed-upon benchmarks.

The latest comments from the IMF suggest Sri Lanka is broadly on track, though economists and policymakers alike caution that sustaining momentum will require continued discipline in both fiscal and monetary management.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, who endured long queues for petrol, skyrocketing food prices, and lengthy power cuts at the height of the crisis, the IMF's endorsement will be welcome news — though many continue to feel the lingering effects of that difficult period on their household finances.

Challenges Remain

Despite the positive signals, analysts warn that Sri Lanka's recovery remains fragile. Debt restructuring negotiations, revenue collection targets, and the need to rebuild foreign exchange buffers continue to pose challenges that will demand sustained political will and administrative commitment in the months ahead.

The government will be hoping the IMF's upbeat assessment helps restore broader investor confidence and supports the conditions necessary for stronger economic growth in the coming years.