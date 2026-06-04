Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest PoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsGeneralHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Harsha de Silva Sounds Alarm Over Rupee Depreciation Amid Growing Economic Concerns

04 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
Harsha de Silva Sounds Alarm Over Rupee Depreciation Amid Growing Economic Concerns

Opposition parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva has raised serious concerns over the recent weakening of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar, cautioning that the trend poses significant risks to the country's fragile economic recovery.

MP Flags Key Drivers Behind Currency Slide

Speaking out on the matter, Dr. de Silva pointed to what he described as underlying structural and policy-related factors contributing to the depreciation of the local currency. The opposition lawmaker urged the government to take immediate and transparent steps to address the situation before it further erodes public confidence in the economy.

Sri Lanka has been navigating a difficult economic landscape in the aftermath of its historic financial crisis, and any sustained weakening of the Rupee is widely seen as a setback to stabilisation efforts that have been ongoing under an International Monetary Fund programme.

Concerns for Ordinary Citizens

A falling Rupee carries direct consequences for Sri Lankan households, particularly through higher import costs that feed into elevated prices for essential goods, fuel, and medicines. Dr. de Silva emphasised that ordinary citizens would bear the brunt of the currency's decline if corrective measures were not swiftly implemented.

  • Rising import costs could push inflation higher once again
  • Debt repayment obligations denominated in foreign currencies become more burdensome
  • Business confidence and foreign investment prospects may be negatively affected

Call for Government Accountability

The government must be transparent with the people about what is driving this depreciation and what concrete steps are being taken to reverse it.

Dr. de Silva called on the administration to provide clear explanations to Parliament and the public regarding its foreign exchange management strategy, stressing that accountability and open communication are essential during this critical period of economic rebuilding.

The development has drawn attention from economic analysts and the business community alike, with many closely watching movements in the exchange rate as a key indicator of Sri Lanka's broader macroeconomic stability in the months ahead.

Related Stories

Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Climbs to 13 General

Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Climbs to 13

The number of fatalities resulting from a devastating fire at an elderly care home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota, has risen to 13, authorities have confirmed.…

05 Jun 2026
Over 20% of Sri Lankan Schoolchildren Suffering From Malnutrition, Health Ministry Warns General

Over 20% of Sri Lankan Schoolchildren Suffering From Malnutrition, Health Ministry Warns

More than one in five schoolchildren across Sri Lanka are currently affected by malnutrition, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health has revealed, raising…

05 Jun 2026
Historic 92.62m Throw Puts Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Among World's Javelin Elite General

Historic 92.62m Throw Puts Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Among World's Javelin Elite

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Pathirage has etched his name in the record books with a stunning throw of 92.62 metres, surpassing the personal best of…

05 Jun 2026

Comments (0)

Join the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.