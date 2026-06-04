Harsha de Silva Sounds Alarm Over Rupee Depreciation Amid Growing Economic Concerns

Opposition parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva has raised serious concerns over the recent weakening of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar, cautioning that the trend poses significant risks to the country's fragile economic recovery.

MP Flags Key Drivers Behind Currency Slide

Speaking out on the matter, Dr. de Silva pointed to what he described as underlying structural and policy-related factors contributing to the depreciation of the local currency. The opposition lawmaker urged the government to take immediate and transparent steps to address the situation before it further erodes public confidence in the economy.

Sri Lanka has been navigating a difficult economic landscape in the aftermath of its historic financial crisis, and any sustained weakening of the Rupee is widely seen as a setback to stabilisation efforts that have been ongoing under an International Monetary Fund programme.

Concerns for Ordinary Citizens

A falling Rupee carries direct consequences for Sri Lankan households, particularly through higher import costs that feed into elevated prices for essential goods, fuel, and medicines. Dr. de Silva emphasised that ordinary citizens would bear the brunt of the currency's decline if corrective measures were not swiftly implemented.

Rising import costs could push inflation higher once again

Debt repayment obligations denominated in foreign currencies become more burdensome

Business confidence and foreign investment prospects may be negatively affected

Call for Government Accountability

The government must be transparent with the people about what is driving this depreciation and what concrete steps are being taken to reverse it.

Dr. de Silva called on the administration to provide clear explanations to Parliament and the public regarding its foreign exchange management strategy, stressing that accountability and open communication are essential during this critical period of economic rebuilding.

The development has drawn attention from economic analysts and the business community alike, with many closely watching movements in the exchange rate as a key indicator of Sri Lanka's broader macroeconomic stability in the months ahead.