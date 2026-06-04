Director of Anguruwatota Elders' Home Arrested as Fire Death Toll Climbs to 12

The director of an elders' home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota, has been taken into custody following a devastating fire that broke out at the facility, with the death toll now rising to 12.

Arrest Made Amid Growing Outcry

Authorities moved swiftly to arrest the director of the care home as public anger intensified over the tragedy. The fire, which broke out at the residential facility for elderly occupants, has claimed the lives of at least 12 people, raising serious questions about safety standards and oversight at such institutions across the country.

A Tragedy That Has Shaken the Nation

The blaze at the Batagoda elders' home has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka, with many calling for urgent accountability and a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the loss of life. Elderly residents, who would have had limited mobility and capacity to evacuate quickly, were among the most vulnerable in the face of such an emergency.

Questions Over Safety Standards

The incident has prompted wider concerns regarding the regulation and safety compliance of privately operated elders' homes island-wide. Advocates for the elderly have long highlighted the need for stricter inspections and enforceable safety protocols at such facilities.

The fire broke out at the elders' home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota

The death toll has risen to 12 as of the latest reports

The director of the facility has been arrested by police

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm while investigations proceed. Further updates are expected as law enforcement and fire officials continue to piece together the sequence of events that led to this heartbreaking loss of life.