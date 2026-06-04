Ceylon Chamber Sounds Alarm Over US Labour Tariffs, Urges Government to Act Fast

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has raised serious concerns following the United States government's announcement of new labour-related tariffs targeting several countries, including Sri Lanka, which faces a proposed levy of 12.5% on its exports to the American market.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lankan Trade

The announcement arrives at a particularly sensitive juncture, as Sri Lanka had been actively engaged in ongoing trade discussions with the United States. The imposition of such tariffs, if finalised, could significantly disrupt the flow of Sri Lankan goods into one of its most important export destinations.

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, one of the country's most influential business advocacy bodies, has described the development as a matter of urgent concern and has called on relevant authorities to pursue immediate diplomatic and trade-level engagement with Washington to address the situation.

Potential Impact on Key Export Sectors

Sri Lanka's export economy relies heavily on industries such as apparel, tea, rubber-based products and spices, many of which count the United States among their primary markets. A 12.5% tariff could undermine the competitiveness of Sri Lankan goods against those from countries not subject to similar measures.

The apparel and textile sector, a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export earnings, stands particularly exposed.

Value-added agricultural products destined for the US market could also face pricing pressures.

Smaller exporters with thin profit margins may find it especially difficult to absorb the additional cost burden.

Chamber Calls for Coordinated Government Response

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to treat this matter with the highest priority and to engage directly with US counterparts to seek clarity, mitigation measures, and a pathway that protects Sri Lankan exporters from undue harm.

Business leaders are stressing that any delay in response could result in lost contracts and diminished investor confidence at a time when Sri Lanka's economy is still navigating its post-crisis recovery.

The government has yet to issue a formal public response to the proposed tariffs, but pressure is mounting from the private sector for swift and decisive action through both bilateral dialogue and multilateral trade frameworks.