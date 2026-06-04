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Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Climbs to 11

04 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Climbs to 11

The number of lives lost in the devastating fire that tore through an elders' home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota, has risen to 11, authorities have confirmed.

Tragedy at a Home for the Elderly

The blaze, which broke out at the residential care facility in Batagoda, Anguruwatota, has claimed the lives of at least eleven elderly residents, making it one of the deadliest such incidents to strike a care home in recent memory in Sri Lanka.

The fire rapidly engulfed the premises, leaving little time for residents — many of whom would have had limited mobility — to escape the flames. The rising death toll reflects the extreme vulnerability of those living within the facility at the time of the incident.

Nation in Mourning

The loss of eleven lives at an institution meant to provide safety and care for senior citizens has sent shockwaves across the country. Elderly care homes across Sri Lanka are known to accommodate individuals who have few family members to turn to, making this tragedy all the more heartbreaking for the communities affected.

Authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the fire, as well as examine whether adequate safety measures and emergency protocols were in place at the facility.

Further updates are anticipated as investigations continue and officials assess the full extent of the damage and loss of life.

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