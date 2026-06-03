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Fire Engulfs Anguruwatota Elders' Home: 11 Missing, 44 Rescued as Seven Hospitalised

03 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
Fire Engulfs Anguruwatota Elders' Home: 11 Missing, 44 Rescued as Seven Hospitalised

A devastating fire that broke out at the Anguruwatota Elders' Home has left 11 persons unaccounted for, with seven others sustaining injuries serious enough to require hospitalisation, authorities confirmed.

Rescue Operation Underway

Emergency responders launched an urgent rescue operation at the facility following the outbreak of the blaze, successfully evacuating 44 residents from the home. Despite these efforts, 11 individuals remain missing as search operations continue at the scene.

The seven residents who were injured in the incident have been transferred to hospital and are currently receiving medical attention. The severity of their conditions has not yet been officially disclosed.

Elderly Residents Among Those Affected

The incident has raised serious concerns about fire safety standards at residential care facilities across the island, particularly those housing elderly and vulnerable populations. Elders' homes, by their nature, present significant challenges during emergency evacuations due to the limited mobility of many residents.

Investigation to Follow

Authorities are expected to launch a formal investigation into the cause of the fire once the immediate rescue and recovery efforts have been concluded. The full scale of casualties and damage is yet to be determined as operations at the site remain ongoing.

Further details are expected to be released by officials as the situation develops.

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