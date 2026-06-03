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Colombo Court Orders CID to Report on Suresh Sallay's Mental Health Amid Easter Attacks Probe

03 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Colombo Court Orders CID to Report on Suresh Sallay's Mental Health Amid Easter Attacks Probe

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report on the mental health status of former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Deputy Director Suresh Sallay, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Magistrate Pasan Amarasekara issued the order during proceedings held today, instructing the CID to present relevant information regarding Sallay's current mental condition to the court.

Background to the Case

Suresh Sallay, who served as a senior official within Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service, has been a central figure in investigations surrounding the catastrophic Easter Sunday bombings of April 21, 2019. The coordinated suicide bomb attacks targeted three churches and three luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, killing over 260 people and injuring hundreds more.

Investigators and parliamentary committees have previously examined the role of intelligence officials in relation to prior warnings about the attacks that were allegedly not acted upon in time.

Court Proceedings

The magistrate's directive for a mental health assessment report signals a procedural step that could have implications for how the case against Sallay proceeds. Courts in Sri Lanka typically order such assessments to determine whether an accused or suspect is fit to stand trial or participate meaningfully in legal proceedings.

The CID has been tasked with gathering and presenting the required information before the court at the next scheduled hearing.

The Easter attacks investigation remains one of the most significant and closely watched criminal proceedings in Sri Lanka's recent history, with families of victims and civil society groups continuing to demand full accountability from all those implicated.

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