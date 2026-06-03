CID to Record Statement from Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Over Galle Face Crackdown

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to record a formal statement from former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in connection with the Galle Face protest case, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the crackdown on the 2022 mass demonstrations.

Former Leader to Face Investigators

The move signals that authorities are pushing forward with inquiries related to events that unfolded during the height of Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic crisis, when thousands of citizens gathered at Galle Face Green in Colombo to demand the resignation of the then-government.

The Galle Face protest site, known as "GotaGoGama," became the symbolic epicentre of the popular uprising that ultimately forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign from the presidency in July 2022. The protests, which were largely peaceful, drew participants from across all walks of Sri Lankan society.

Investigation Gains Momentum

The CID's decision to summon the former president for a statement underscores the determination of investigators to thoroughly examine the actions taken by authorities during the protest period, including any decisions made at the highest levels of government.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned to Sri Lanka after his resignation, now faces the prospect of formally accounting for events that occurred during one of the most turbulent chapters in the country's post-independence history.

The case continues to attract considerable public attention, with many Sri Lankans closely watching how the justice system handles accountability for those in power during the 2022 crisis.