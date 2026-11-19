Sri Lanka was among the majority of nations to vote in favour of a United Nations resolution on violence against women, as the United States joined a small group of countries that chose to abstain from the landmark vote.

Six Nations Step Back From UN Consensus

The United States, Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Cameroon and Burkina Faso all abstained from the UN vote, setting themselves apart from the broader international community on an issue widely regarded as a fundamental human rights concern.

The decision by Washington to abstain alongside Moscow drew significant attention, given the two nations' historically opposing stances on most multilateral issues at the United Nations. The abstentions mean the six countries neither supported nor opposed the resolution, but their reluctance to back it has raised eyebrows among human rights advocates globally.

Sri Lanka Stands With the Majority

Sri Lanka cast its vote in favour of the resolution, aligning itself with the overwhelming majority of UN member states who backed the measure. The vote reflects Sri Lanka's continued engagement with international frameworks aimed at protecting women from gender-based violence.

Violence against women remains a pressing concern both globally and within Sri Lanka, where civil society organisations have long called for stronger legislative protections and more effective enforcement of existing laws safeguarding women and girls.

Broader Significance of the Vote

The United Nations has consistently identified violence against women as one of the most pervasive human rights violations in the world, cutting across national boundaries, cultures and socioeconomic groups. Resolutions of this nature serve as a signal of collective international commitment to addressing the issue through coordinated policy and accountability measures.

The abstention by the United States, under its current administration, has been viewed by many observers as part of a broader pattern of stepping back from multilateral human rights commitments — a shift that has been closely watched by allied and partner nations around the world.

The outcome of the vote underscores a growing divergence in how some governments are approaching gender rights on the global stage, even as international bodies continue to push for stronger and more unified action.

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