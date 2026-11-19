Pakistan find themselves firmly in the driver's seat as Sri Lanka reached 167 runs for the loss of five wickets at the lunch interval, with the hosts inching ever closer to sealing what would be a commanding Test match victory.

Sri Lanka Under Pressure

The Sri Lankan batting lineup has been under sustained pressure throughout the morning session, with Pakistan's bowlers applying relentless intensity to keep the home side on the back foot. The loss of five wickets for 167 runs tells a story of a batting order that has struggled to find the fluency needed to mount a credible resistance against a disciplined Pakistani attack.

Pakistan's bowlers have been particularly effective in exploiting conditions, regularly finding the right line and length to trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen and prevent any meaningful partnerships from developing.

Pakistan's Commanding Position

With the afternoon session still to come, Pakistan will be eager to wrap up the remaining wickets as quickly as possible and complete what appears to be an increasingly inevitable victory. The tourists will be looking to their experienced bowling attack to maintain the pressure and deny Sri Lanka any opportunity of an unlikely recovery.

Sri Lanka's remaining batsmen face an enormous task in attempting to either save the match or at the very least make Pakistan work hard for the final five wickets needed to claim victory.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely to see whether the lower order can summon the resilience required to extend the match beyond expectations, or whether Pakistan will complete their victory before the close of play.

Related Video