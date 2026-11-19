Indian authorities have dealt a significant blow to cross-border drug trafficking after seizing more than 71 kilograms of heroin that was being smuggled to Sri Lanka, with two suspects taken into custody in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Major Haul by India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), India's premier anti-smuggling agency, carried out the operation that resulted in the large-scale narcotics seizure. The heroin, a highly addictive and dangerous substance, was intercepted before it could reach its intended destination in Sri Lanka.

Two individuals identified as drug traffickers were arrested in connection with the consignment. Authorities have not yet disclosed the full identities of the accused or detailed the specific smuggling route that was being utilised.

A Persistent Threat to Sri Lanka

The seizure underscores the ongoing challenge Sri Lanka faces from international narcotics networks that frequently attempt to use the island nation as either a destination or a transit point for illicit drugs. The Palk Strait, which separates Sri Lanka from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has long been a known corridor for smugglers exploiting the relatively short sea crossing.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with a growing drug menace in recent years, with heroin among the substances causing the most widespread social harm across the country. Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the strait have periodically conducted joint and parallel operations aimed at dismantling trafficking networks.

Regional Cooperation Key to Tackling Smuggling

Security analysts and anti-narcotics officials have consistently stressed that close cooperation between Indian and Sri Lankan law enforcement remains essential in combating the flow of drugs across the maritime border. Operations such as this latest DRI intervention demonstrate the critical role Indian agencies play in disrupting supply chains before contraband reaches Sri Lankan shores.

Further investigations are currently underway to establish the full extent of the trafficking network involved and to determine whether additional individuals remain at large in connection with the smuggled consignment.

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