Police investigations have uncovered a deeply disturbing case of sexual abuse after a 15-year-old girl was discovered sheltering in caves with an infant, leading to the arrest of her uncle and his nephew on charges of repeatedly sexually abusing the minor.

Girl Discovered with Infant in Caves

Authorities launched an investigation after the teenage girl was found in caves alongside a young infant under circumstances that immediately raised serious concerns. The discovery prompted police to look further into the girl's background and living situation, ultimately uncovering an extended pattern of sexual abuse.

Uncle and Nephew Charged

Investigations revealed that the girl had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse by two male relatives — her uncle and his nephew. Both individuals have since been taken into custody and are facing charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

The case has once again drawn attention to the vulnerability of minors within family environments, where abuse can go unreported for extended periods. Child protection advocates have long stressed the importance of community awareness and timely reporting of suspicious circumstances involving children.

The victim is 15 years of age

She was found in caves alongside an infant

Two male relatives — an uncle and his nephew — have been arrested

Both are accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the minor

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and the case is expected to be referred to the relevant judicial authorities. The welfare of the minor and the infant is currently being attended to by the appropriate child protection services.

Child abuse cases involving family members remain among the most underreported crimes in Sri Lanka, with many victims fearing retribution or social stigma if they come forward.

Sri Lankan law provides strong protections for minors against sexual abuse, with offenders facing severe penalties under the Penal Code. Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of child abuse to report such cases to the nearest police station or child protection authority without delay.