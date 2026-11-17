Bilateral Agreement Clears Final Hurdle in Bangkok

The Thai Cabinet has formally endorsed a visa exemption agreement with Sri Lanka, paving the way for nationals of both countries to travel between the two nations without requiring a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

The approval, granted by Thailand's Cabinet, marks a significant step forward in strengthening ties between the two Asian neighbours, offering a boost to tourism, business travel, and people-to-people connections.

What the Agreement Means for Sri Lankan Travellers

Under the terms of the newly endorsed deal, Sri Lankan passport holders will be permitted to enter Thailand and remain in the country for a period not exceeding 30 days without obtaining a visa in advance. Thai nationals travelling to Sri Lanka are expected to enjoy reciprocal arrangements under the bilateral framework.

For Sri Lankan travellers, the agreement removes a longstanding bureaucratic hurdle, eliminating the need to apply for a Thai tourist visa before departure — a process that previously involved documentation, fees, and waiting periods.

A Welcome Development for Tourism and Trade

Thailand remains one of the most popular travel destinations in Asia, attracting millions of tourists annually with its beaches, cultural heritage, and culinary reputation. The visa exemption is widely expected to encourage greater movement of Sri Lankan visitors to Thailand, while also potentially drawing more Thai tourists to Sri Lanka.

The agreement is also anticipated to benefit business travellers and professionals seeking short-term engagements between the two countries, further deepening economic and commercial links.

Broader Diplomatic Context

This development reflects a growing trend across the region of countries easing travel restrictions to stimulate post-pandemic tourism recovery and reinforce diplomatic relationships. Sri Lanka has been actively pursuing such agreements with multiple nations as part of broader efforts to revitalise its tourism sector and attract foreign exchange earnings.

Further details regarding the implementation date and any specific entry conditions under the agreement are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in both countries in due course.

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