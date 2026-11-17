The Editorial Convenor of the Samagi Joint Trade Union Alliance, D.D. Ananda Palitha, has been remanded in custody until the 25th of November, following legal proceedings initiated against him.

Palitha, who leads the trade union arm affiliated with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, was produced before court and subsequently remanded as the case against him continues.

Further details regarding the specific charges brought against the trade union leader have not yet been made publicly available. The case is expected to be taken up again when Palitha is produced before the courts on the designated date later this month.

The development has drawn attention to the trade union movement connected to the main opposition party, with supporters and party members closely monitoring the progress of the legal proceedings.