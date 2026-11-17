Sri Lanka's batting lineup suffered a humiliating collapse in Rawalpindi, as the visitors were bowled out for a meagre 98 runs against Pakistan, handing the hosts a dominant advantage in the opening exchanges of the Test match.

Pakistan Pace Attack Proves Too Hot to Handle

Pakistan's pace bowlers were relentless on a surface that offered considerable movement and bounce, dismantling the Sri Lankan top and middle order with clinical precision. The tourists found no answer to the sustained hostility directed at them throughout their innings, losing wickets at regular intervals and never truly establishing a foothold in the contest.

The collapse was swift and brutal, with Sri Lanka's batters unable to build any meaningful partnerships against a fired-up Pakistani pace attack determined to assert early dominance in the series.

An Unwanted Place in the Record Books

The dismissal for 98 also saw Sri Lanka etch their name into the record books for all the wrong reasons, as the team created an unwanted statistical milestone in the process. The low score underlined the significant challenges the Sri Lankan batting unit currently faces against quality pace bowling on foreign pitches.

Tough Road Ahead for the Lions

For Sri Lanka, the road back from such a damaging first innings total will be an enormously difficult one. Conceding a substantial first innings deficit would put immense pressure on both their bowling attack and their batters when they return to the crease in their second innings.

Cricket fans back home will be hoping the team can regroup, show greater application, and mount a competitive response — but on current evidence, Sri Lanka face an uphill battle to salvage a positive result from this Test in Rawalpindi.

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