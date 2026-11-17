Landmark Infrastructure Push Gets Cabinet Nod

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has given the green light to award 11 major construction contracts valued at approximately Rs. 251.37 billion, marking a significant milestone in the development of the first phase of the long-anticipated Ruwanpura Expressway.

Eleven Contracts Set to Drive First Phase Forward

The approval, granted at a recent Cabinet meeting, paves the way for work to begin in earnest on one of the country's most ambitious road infrastructure projects. The 11 contracts collectively represent a substantial financial commitment by the government, underlining its determination to expand Sri Lanka's expressway network beyond the existing corridors that primarily serve the western and southern regions.

The Ruwanpura Expressway is designed to improve connectivity to the Sabaragamuwa Province, providing faster and more reliable road access between Colombo and the inland regions of the country. Once completed, it is expected to ease traffic congestion on existing routes, reduce travel times significantly, and stimulate economic activity in areas that have historically lacked modern transport infrastructure.

Significance for Regional Development

Analysts and regional stakeholders have long pointed to improved road connectivity as a critical factor in unlocking the economic potential of Sri Lanka's interior provinces. The expressway is widely seen as a catalyst for growth in sectors including agriculture, tourism, and trade, by bringing producers and service providers closer to major markets.

Total contract value approved: approximately Rs. 251.37 billion

Number of contracts awarded: 11

Phase: First phase of the Ruwanpura Expressway

Primary beneficiary region: Sabaragamuwa Province and surrounding areas

The Cabinet's approval of these contracts signals the government's renewed focus on infrastructure-led development as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's economic recovery strategy.

Part of a Broader Infrastructure Agenda

This decision forms part of a wider government effort to modernise Sri Lanka's transport network and attract both local and foreign investment into key development corridors. With the economy gradually stabilising following years of fiscal turbulence, large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Ruwanpura Expressway are being positioned as engines of long-term growth and employment generation.

Further details regarding the specific contractors involved, project timelines, and financing arrangements are expected to be disclosed as the procurement process advances.

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