Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has launched a sharp attack against the government, accusing it of violating the fundamental and human rights of trade unionist Ananda Palitha through his continued imprisonment.

Opposition Leader Speaks Out

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, made the remarks in strong terms, asserting that the detention of Ananda Palitha constitutes a direct breach of the rights enshrined and protected under Sri Lanka's constitution.

The Opposition Leader stressed that no individual should be subjected to imprisonment in a manner that tramples upon their fundamental rights, regardless of the political climate of the day.

Rights at the Centre of the Debate

The case of Ananda Palitha has drawn renewed attention to concerns surrounding the treatment of trade union activists and the extent to which civil liberties are being upheld by the current administration. Premadasa's intervention signals that the opposition intends to keep this matter firmly in the public spotlight.

Critics of the government have long argued that the detention of activists and trade unionists raises serious questions about Sri Lanka's commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.

Opposition Vows to Pursue the Matter

Premadasa indicated that the opposition would continue to press the government on this issue, framing it as part of a broader pattern of disregard for civil and human rights under the present leadership.

The development is expected to intensify political tensions, with opposition parties likely to use the case as a rallying point ahead of future political engagements.

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