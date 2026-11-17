Both nations hit with significant penalty as ICC enforces WTC regulations

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have each been handed a substantial deduction of points in the ICC World Test Championship 2027 (WTC27) cycle, dealing a notable blow to both nations' hopes of qualifying for the prestigious final.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the penalty as part of its standard enforcement of competition regulations governing the ongoing WTC27 standings. Points deductions of this nature are typically applied when teams fail to maintain the required over-rates during Test matches, a rule the ICC has consistently enforced across all participating nations.

Impact on the standings

The deduction is expected to have a meaningful impact on both teams' positions within the WTC27 points table. With the Championship cycle still unfolding, neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka can afford further penalties if they are to mount a serious challenge for a place in the final.

Sri Lanka, who have been working to rebuild their Test squad following a series of mixed results, now face an uphill task to remain competitive in the standings. Pakistan, similarly, find themselves under pressure as they navigate a demanding schedule of upcoming fixtures.

ICC's firm stance on over-rate offences

The ICC has made it clear in recent years that maintaining the required over-rate is a non-negotiable aspect of Test cricket, and both teams would have been well aware of the consequences prior to the ruling being applied. Points are deducted based on the percentage of overs bowled below the required threshold.

Pakistan received a significant points deduction from their WTC27 tally

Sri Lanka faced an equally sizeable penalty under the same regulations

Both deductions were confirmed officially by the ICC

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, the news is a timely reminder of the strict standards imposed at the highest level of the game. The national side will need to ensure full compliance with over-rate requirements in their remaining WTC27 matches to avoid any further damage to their campaign.

The ICC continues to monitor over-rates across all Test-playing nations as part of its commitment to maintaining the standard and flow of Test match cricket.

Both boards are expected to acknowledge the ruling and make the necessary adjustments to their on-field tactics and bowling rotations going forward. Cricket followers across the island will be watching closely as Sri Lanka look to recover ground in the Championship standings in the months ahead.