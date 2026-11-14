Trump, Xi and Putin to Hold Historic Three-Way Summit in China Next Week

Unprecedented Meeting Brings Together World's Most Powerful Leaders

In a development that could reshape global geopolitics, the leaders of the United States, China and Russia are set to hold an extraordinary three-way summit next week, according to an announcement from the White House.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will come together on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, marking the first time the three heads of state have met simultaneously in what analysts are already describing as a landmark moment in modern international relations.

A Meeting With Far-Reaching Implications

The proposed summit brings together leaders representing three of the world's most powerful nations — a gathering that carries enormous significance given the current state of global affairs, including ongoing conflicts, trade disputes and shifting alliances.

The meeting is expected to draw intense scrutiny from governments, diplomatic circles and international observers around the world, as the three nations collectively wield enormous influence over global security, trade and economic stability.

What This Means for the Region

For Asia-Pacific nations, including Sri Lanka, the outcome of such a summit could have wide-ranging consequences. Key areas likely to be influenced include:

International trade dynamics and supply chain arrangements

Regional security and military posturing

Diplomatic alignments among smaller nations in the Global South

Ongoing peace efforts related to current global conflicts

Sri Lanka, which maintains diplomatic and economic ties with all three nations, will be closely watching developments, particularly given the country's ongoing economic recovery and its dependence on international partnerships for investment and trade.

Background

A formal three-way meeting between the leaders of Washington, Beijing and Moscow has no modern precedent, making next week's encounter a historic occasion regardless of what agreements or discussions emerge from it. The White House confirmed the meeting is scheduled to take place on the margins of the APEC gathering, though further details regarding the agenda have not yet been made public.

Further developments are expected to emerge in the days ahead as preparations for the summit advance.

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