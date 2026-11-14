Parliament Erupts in Fierce Row Over LAUGFS Gas Price Increase

Sri Lanka's parliamentary chambers descended into disorder on Wednesday as a fierce confrontation broke out between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and the Speaker, with ruling party members also drawn into the heated exchange over the recent price hike imposed on LAUGFS Gas.

Opposition Leader Challenges Government Over Rising Gas Prices

The sharp rise in LAUGFS Gas prices triggered strong condemnation from Premadasa, who took to the parliamentary floor to voice his frustration on behalf of ordinary Sri Lankan consumers already grappling with the ongoing cost of living crisis. The opposition leader argued that the government had failed to protect households from yet another financial burden, demanding immediate accountability from the ruling party.

The debate quickly escalated beyond a routine policy discussion, with Premadasa clashing directly with the Speaker over parliamentary procedure and the right to raise the matter during the session. Ruling party representatives pushed back firmly, resulting in a prolonged and disruptive standoff that disrupted the day's legislative agenda.

Rising Utility Costs a Sore Point for Sri Lankans

The price increase on LAUGFS Gas has drawn widespread public criticism across the country, as many families depend on domestic gas cylinders for daily cooking needs. Any upward revision in gas prices is particularly sensitive in Sri Lanka, given the economic hardships experienced in the wake of the country's unprecedented financial crisis in recent years.

The opposition has consistently maintained that the government must do more to shield vulnerable households from escalating utility costs as economic recovery remains fragile for millions of Sri Lankans.

Parliament's Credibility at Stake

Political observers noted that scenes of open conflict between the opposition leadership and parliamentary authorities reflect the deeply polarised nature of Sri Lanka's current political climate. With public confidence in state institutions still rebuilding, repeated disruptions of this nature risk further eroding trust in the democratic process.

It remains to be seen whether the government will respond to opposition pressure by reviewing the LAUGFS Gas pricing decision, or whether the matter will continue to serve as a flashpoint in the weeks ahead as parliament resumes its regular sittings.