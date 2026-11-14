Veteran Cyclist and Businessman Killed in Fatal Lorry Collision on New Galle Road in Moratuwa

A 68-year-old veteran cyclist and businessman has lost his life after being struck and run over by a lorry on the New Galle Road in Moratuwa, police confirmed.

Tragic Collision Claims Experienced Cyclist's Life

The elderly victim, who was well known both in cycling circles and the local business community, was fatally injured when the lorry ran over him on one of the country's busiest coastal roads. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The New Galle Road, which serves as a major arterial route connecting Colombo to the southern regions of the island, has long been a concern for road safety advocates due to its high volume of heavy vehicle traffic.

Road Safety Concerns Renewed

The death of the veteran cyclist has once again brought renewed attention to the dangers faced by cyclists and vulnerable road users sharing busy highways with large commercial vehicles such as lorries and trucks.

The victim was aged 68 and was an experienced cyclist as well as a practicing businessman.

The fatal incident occurred on the New Galle Road in Moratuwa.

A lorry was involved in the collision that claimed the cyclist's life.

Moratuwa police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident. Authorities have yet to confirm whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Road safety campaigners continue to call upon authorities to introduce stronger protections for cyclists and pedestrians on major highways across Sri Lanka, where fatal road accidents remain a persistent public concern.