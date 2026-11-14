Maduru Oya National Park Road to Close at Night Starting November 20 to Safeguard Wildlife

Authorities have announced that a stretch of road passing through the Maduru Oya National Park will be closed to traffic during nighttime hours beginning November 20, in a move aimed at protecting the wildlife inhabiting the protected area.

The affected section is part of the Mahaoya–Aralaganwila road, running specifically between Panijja Oya and Kandegama, which cuts through the heart of the national park. The closure will be enforced after dark, with the goal of reducing human–wildlife conflict and minimising the dangers posed to animals that frequently cross or move along the road during night hours.

Why the Closure Matters

Sri Lanka's national parks are home to a rich diversity of wildlife, including elephants, leopards, deer and a wide variety of bird species. Roads that pass through protected zones have long been identified as a serious threat to these animals, as vehicles travelling at night often collide with wildlife that venture onto the tarmac under the cover of darkness.

Maduru Oya National Park, located in the North Central and Eastern provinces, is one of Sri Lanka's key elephant corridors and serves as a critical habitat for numerous species. Conservation experts and wildlife advocates have repeatedly called for stronger measures to protect animals in such vulnerable zones.

What Travellers Should Know

Members of the public and commuters who regularly use the Mahaoya–Aralaganwila route are advised to plan their travel accordingly ahead of the November 20 implementation date. Those needing to travel between the two areas after nightfall will be required to use alternative routes until the road reopens during daylight hours.

The night closure is widely seen as a positive and necessary step by wildlife conservation advocates, who hope it will serve as a model for managing other road corridors that pass through protected areas across the island.

Further details regarding the specific hours of closure and any exemptions are expected to be communicated by the relevant authorities in the days leading up to the enforcement date.