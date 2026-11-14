Third Arrest Made in Kalutara Restaurant Owner Double Murder Case

Police have made another arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a restaurant owner and his wife in Kalutara, with a 30-year-old suspect now taken into custody as investigators continue to pursue those responsible for the double murder.

Ongoing Investigation

The latest arrest marks a significant development in the high-profile case, which sent shockwaves through the Kalutara community following the brazen killing of the couple. Authorities have been conducting an extensive investigation since the incident, working to identify and apprehend all individuals believed to have played a role in the crime.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested by police as part of the continuing crackdown on those connected to the shooting. Law enforcement officials have indicated that the investigation remains active, with officers working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine whether additional suspects remain at large.

Community Concern

The murders of the restaurant owner and his wife have deeply unsettled residents in the Kalutara area, raising concerns over public safety and the growing prevalence of firearm-related violence in the region. Local authorities have urged the public to remain calm while assuring that every effort is being made to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the killings or further details regarding the newly arrested suspect's alleged involvement. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

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