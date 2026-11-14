Sajith Slams Government's IMF Embrace, Says Kissing Kawanthissa Was More Worthy

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa sparked a heated moment in Parliament yesterday, declaring that paying respects to Kawanthissa — the beloved deceased tusker — was a far more honourable act than embracing the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking on the floor of the House, Premadasa used the pointed comparison to deliver a sharp rebuke of the Government's close alignment with international financial institutions, suggesting that the administration's reverence for the IMF had come at the expense of ordinary Sri Lankans.

A Symbolic Jab at the Government

The colourful remark drew immediate attention, with Premadasa using the memory of Kawanthissa — a culturally significant elephant widely mourned across the country — as a symbol of genuine national sentiment, contrasting it with what he described as the Government's subservience to external financial powers.

The Opposition Leader has been a consistent critic of the terms under which Sri Lanka has engaged with the IMF as part of its ongoing economic recovery programme, arguing that the burden of adjustment has fallen disproportionately on the shoulders of ordinary citizens rather than those responsible for the island's economic collapse.

Ongoing Tensions Over IMF Programme

Sri Lanka has been implementing a series of IMF-mandated reforms since entering a bailout agreement, including tax increases, cuts to subsidies, and restructuring of state-owned enterprises. While the Government maintains these measures are essential for economic stabilisation, opposition parties have repeatedly challenged the social cost of compliance.

Premadasa's comments reflect a broader political narrative being pushed by the opposition — that the ruling administration prioritises the demands of international creditors over the welfare of Sri Lankans struggling with the lingering effects of the 2022 economic crisis.

The statement is expected to fuel further debate both inside and outside Parliament as the country continues to navigate the delicate balance between fiscal reform and public hardship.

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