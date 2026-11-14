Thoduwawa Police Bust Major Illegal Bidi Leaf Operation, Seize Over 1.6 Tonnes and Arrest Four

Authorities in the Chilaw area have dealt a significant blow to illegal tobacco trading following a major seizure of bidi leaves and the arrest of four suspects by the Thoduwawa Police.

Large Consignment Intercepted

Officers conducting the operation recovered 22 parcels containing approximately 799 kilograms and 900 grams of illegal bidi leaves, contributing to a total haul exceeding 1.6 tonnes. The seizure is considered one of the more substantial illegal tobacco-related busts recorded in the region in recent times.

Four Suspects Taken Into Custody

Four individuals connected to the illegal consignment were arrested during the operation and taken into custody by Thoduwawa Police. Authorities are continuing their investigations to determine the full extent of the operation, including the source and intended distribution network of the contraband material.

Crackdown on Illegal Tobacco Trade

Bidi leaves, which are used in the production of bidi cigarettes — a cheap, hand-rolled form of tobacco popular in parts of South Asia — are subject to strict regulations in Sri Lanka. The unauthorised trade and transportation of such material carries serious legal consequences under the country's existing laws.

Law enforcement agencies have been increasingly vigilant in targeting illegal tobacco supply chains, which are believed to cause significant losses to government revenue through tax evasion. The Thoduwawa Police have indicated that further details regarding the case will be made available as the investigation progresses.