India and Sri Lanka Launch 12th Edition of Mitra Shakti Joint Military Exercise

India and Sri Lanka have commenced the 12th edition of their bilateral military exercise, Mitra Shakti 2026, reinforcing the longstanding defence partnership between the two neighbouring nations.

Strengthening Regional Defence Ties

The joint exercise, whose name translates to "Combined Strength," brings together soldiers from both the Indian and Sri Lankan armies in a structured programme designed to enhance interoperability, sharpen combat skills, and deepen mutual understanding between the two armed forces.

Mitra Shakti has grown into one of the most significant bilateral military engagements in South Asia since its inception, with each successive edition building on the foundations laid by previous exercises. The 12th edition continues that tradition, reflecting the commitment of both governments to maintaining robust security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

Focus on Joint Operations and Counterterrorism

Exercises of this nature typically encompass a range of military activities, including counterterrorism drills, tactical combat training, and joint humanitarian assistance operations. Such engagements allow both armies to align their procedures and develop the kind of coordinated response capability that proves critical in real-world scenarios.

For Sri Lanka, participation in exercises such as Mitra Shakti provides its military personnel with valuable exposure to advanced training methodologies, while simultaneously strengthening the island nation's strategic relationship with its closest regional partner.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Interests

India and Sri Lanka share deep historical, cultural, and geographic ties, and defence cooperation has long been a cornerstone of their bilateral relationship. Joint military exercises serve as a practical expression of that partnership, signalling to the broader region the two countries' shared commitment to stability and security.

The launch of Mitra Shakti 2026 comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to engage actively with regional allies to bolster its defence capabilities and affirm its place within South Asia's evolving security architecture.