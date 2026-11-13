Three Chinese Food Outlets in Colombo Hit With Rs. 444,000 in Fines for Food Safety Breaches

Three Chinese-owned food businesses operating in Colombo have been slapped with fines totalling Rs. 444,000 following inspections that uncovered food safety violations, authorities have revealed.

Outlets at Popular Shopping Mall Among Those Penalised

The businesses cited in the enforcement action include two Chinese restaurants located within a well-known Colombo shopping mall, as well as a Chinese-run ice cream company. All three establishments were found to be in breach of food safety regulations, prompting officials to issue the substantial financial penalties.

The fines form part of ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to tighten oversight of food businesses operating across the country, particularly in the commercial capital where the density of food outlets has grown significantly in recent years.

Authorities Signal Tougher Stance on Compliance

Food safety regulators have made clear that inspections of this nature will continue as part of a broader drive to ensure that all food service establishments — regardless of ownership or scale — meet the standards required under Sri Lankan law.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any concerns about hygiene or food safety at establishments they visit, as authorities rely on consumer vigilance alongside routine inspections to maintain standards across the industry.

Ensuring the safety of food served to Sri Lankan consumers remains a top priority, and businesses that fail to comply with established regulations will face the full force of the law.

The penalties handed down to the three Chinese food businesses serve as a reminder that food safety compliance is non-negotiable, and that regulatory bodies are prepared to act decisively when violations are identified.