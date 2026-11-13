Over 260 Sri Lankans Bound for Israel in Next Scheduled Departure on November 18

Another batch of 261 Sri Lankan workers is scheduled to depart for Israel on November 18, as the government continues to facilitate overseas employment opportunities for citizens seeking work abroad.

Continued Deployment Amid Regional Tensions

The planned departure marks yet another wave of Sri Lankan labour migrants heading to Israel, a destination that has drawn considerable public attention in recent months given the ongoing conflict in the region. Despite the volatile security situation in the Middle East, authorities have pressed ahead with arrangements to send workers to the country.

The recruitment and deployment of Sri Lankan workers to Israel has been a subject of significant debate locally, with concerns raised by civil society groups and families of prospective workers about the safety and welfare of those being sent into an active conflict zone.

Employment Opportunities and Economic Pressures

For many Sri Lankan families still recovering from the economic crisis that gripped the island in recent years, overseas employment remains one of the most viable pathways to financial stability. Remittances from workers abroad continue to play a critical role in sustaining household incomes and supporting the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The government has maintained that adequate measures are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Sri Lankan workers deployed to Israel, though critics have repeatedly called for greater transparency regarding the conditions under which these workers are employed and housed.

Calls for Caution

Labour rights advocates have urged the authorities to exercise caution and conduct thorough risk assessments before proceeding with further deployments. They have also called on the government to ensure that workers are fully informed of the potential dangers and that robust emergency repatriation plans are in place should the security situation deteriorate further.

The November 18 departure is expected to proceed as planned, with the relevant authorities overseeing the necessary documentation and logistical arrangements for the 261 individuals set to make the journey.