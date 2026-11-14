Murder Suspect Nabbed Near Nuwara Eliya Bus Stand Following Lodging House Killing

A 27-year-old man sought by police in connection with the fatal assault of a woman at a lodging establishment in Magastota, Nuwara Eliya, has been taken into custody, authorities confirmed on Thursday evening (12).

Officers from the Nuwara Eliya Police Division apprehended the suspect in the vicinity of the Nuwara Eliya bus stand, bringing a swift end to the manhunt that had been set in motion following the discovery of the crime at the lodging premises.

Investigation Launched After Lodging House Incident

The Nuwara Eliya Police initiated a formal investigation after the woman was found murdered at the lodging facility in the Magastota area. Authorities moved quickly to identify and locate the individual believed to be responsible, ultimately tracking him down to the busy bus stand area of the hill city.

The arrest was made without further incident, and the suspect is currently in police custody pending further inquiries.

Nuwara Eliya Police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the legal process.