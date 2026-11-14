Sri Lanka's Parliamentary Committee Greenlights Foreign Terrorist Fighters Bill

A key parliamentary oversight body has given its approval to landmark counter-terrorism legislation designed to bring Sri Lanka in line with its international obligations under the United Nations Security Council framework.

Committee Clears the Path for New Legislation

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Economic Development and International Relations has approved the Prevention of Foreign Terrorist Fighters Bill, clearing a significant legislative hurdle for the proposed law. The bill is specifically designed to give effect to a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at preventing and suppressing the threat posed by foreign terrorist fighters — individuals who travel abroad to participate in or support terrorist activities.

Why This Bill Matters

The legislation represents a critical step in strengthening Sri Lanka's counter-terrorism architecture. As a member state of the United Nations, Sri Lanka is obligated to align its domestic laws with binding Security Council resolutions that address the global movement of terrorist combatants across international borders.

The passage of such a bill is widely seen as essential for closing legal gaps that could otherwise be exploited by individuals seeking to recruit, finance, or facilitate foreign fighters operating in conflict zones around the world.

Significance for Sri Lanka

Given Sri Lanka's own history with armed conflict and terrorism, the introduction of dedicated legislation targeting foreign terrorist fighters carries particular weight. Analysts have noted that updating the country's legal framework in this area also strengthens Sri Lanka's standing within the international community and its cooperation with global counter-terrorism bodies.

The bill will now progress through the remaining stages of the parliamentary process before it can be enacted into law. Further debate and a final vote in the full Parliament are expected in the coming weeks.