Sri Lanka Makes Debut on Four Seasons' Exclusive $238,000 Private Jet World Tour

Sri Lanka has been included for the first time in the prestigious Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, a luxury around-the-world tour priced at an eye-watering $238,000 per person, marking a significant milestone for the island nation's high-end tourism sector.

A New Destination on the Luxury Map

The addition of Sri Lanka to one of the world's most exclusive travel itineraries signals growing international recognition of the country as a premier luxury destination. The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, which whisks ultra-wealthy travellers across multiple continents aboard a customised private jet, has long been regarded as the gold standard of luxury globe-trotting.

Sri Lanka's inclusion places it among a carefully curated selection of the world's most coveted destinations, putting the island shoulder-to-shoulder with established luxury hotspots that have featured on the tour in previous years.

What the Tour Offers

The Four Seasons Private Jet journey is designed to offer an unparalleled travel experience, with guests enjoying seamless connectivity between destinations, all while being accommodated at Four Seasons properties renowned for their world-class service and facilities.

A fully customised private jet experience throughout the journey

Stays at Four Seasons properties across multiple continents

Curated cultural and experiential activities at each destination

Dedicated onboard staff and concierge services

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Tourism Ambitions

For Sri Lanka, which has been actively working to reposition itself as a top-tier destination following several challenging years, the recognition from a brand as globally respected as Four Seasons carries considerable weight. The move is expected to draw attention from ultra-high-net-worth travellers who may not have previously considered Sri Lanka as part of their luxury travel plans.

Sri Lanka's debut on this itinerary reflects the country's growing appeal among discerning international travellers seeking unique, culturally rich, and luxurious experiences.

Tourism industry stakeholders in Sri Lanka are likely to view this development as a strong endorsement of the country's potential in the ultra-luxury travel market, an increasingly competitive segment that promises high spending visitors and significant economic benefits.

With its pristine beaches, rich cultural heritage, diverse wildlife, and world-class hospitality offerings, Sri Lanka's addition to the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience appears well-timed as the country continues its drive to attract premium international tourism.