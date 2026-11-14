Over 12,000 Rehabilitated Ex-LTTE Members Reintegrated Into Society, Minister Reveals

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has shed light on the government's efforts to reintegrate rehabilitated former members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), revealing that a total of 12,196 individuals have successfully completed rehabilitation programmes and been resettled within Sri Lankan society.

A Milestone in Post-War Reconciliation

The minister's statement marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's long journey toward post-war reconciliation, more than fifteen years after the conclusion of the country's decades-long civil conflict. The rehabilitation initiative, overseen by the government, was designed to reintegrate former combatants and cadres into civilian life through structured programmes addressing education, vocational training, and psychological support.

Support Mechanisms for Former Combatants

Minister Wijepala outlined the range of support extended to those who passed through the rehabilitation process, emphasising the government's commitment to ensuring that former LTTE members are equipped to lead productive lives as ordinary citizens. The initiative represents one of the largest post-conflict reintegration efforts in the region.

The disclosure has drawn attention to the ongoing challenges and achievements associated with rebuilding communities in the North and East of Sri Lanka, where the impact of the civil war continues to be felt across generations.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Future

Analysts and civil society groups have long pointed to the successful reintegration of former combatants as a critical benchmark for genuine and lasting reconciliation in the country. The government's transparency regarding the numbers and the support mechanisms in place is expected to contribute to broader conversations about accountability, healing, and national unity.

Minister Wijepala's remarks serve as a reminder that while the armed conflict has ended, the work of building a truly unified Sri Lanka remains an ongoing national responsibility requiring sustained political will and community engagement.

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