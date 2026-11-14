Sri Lankan-Born Immigration Lawyer Campaigns for Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party in Australia

In a striking display of political irony, a Sri Lankan-born immigration lawyer based in Australia has been actively campaigning for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party during the country's federal election — a move that has drawn considerable attention and raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.

The lawyer, who emigrated from Sri Lanka and built a career helping migrants navigate Australia's complex immigration system, was spotted handing out how-to-vote cards on behalf of One Nation, a party long associated with hardline anti-immigration rhetoric and nationalist policies.

An Unlikely Alliance

The juxtaposition has not gone unnoticed. One Nation, founded and led by Pauline Hanson, has historically advocated for significantly reduced immigration levels and has been a vocal critic of multicultural policies in Australia. For many observers, the sight of a Sri Lankan immigrant actively supporting the party presents a profound contradiction.

However, supporters of the lawyer argue that political affiliation is a personal choice, and that individuals from migrant backgrounds are as entitled as any Australian citizen to align themselves with whichever party reflects their values and beliefs.

A Complex Political Landscape

The incident reflects the increasingly complex nature of Australia's multicultural political landscape, where assumptions about how migrant communities vote are being continuously challenged. Some members of migrant communities have expressed support for stricter immigration controls, arguing that orderly and merit-based migration systems ultimately benefit those who arrived through legal channels.

Sri Lankan community groups in Australia have responded with mixed reactions. While some members expressed surprise and disappointment, others defended the lawyer's right to freely participate in the democratic process regardless of party affiliation.

Broader Implications

Political analysts suggest that the story highlights a broader global trend, where members of minority and migrant communities increasingly align with conservative or nationalist parties, defying traditional voting patterns that have long assumed such groups would favour progressive or centre-left parties.

One Nation has historically campaigned on reducing immigration intake to Australia.

Pauline Hanson has represented Queensland in the Australian Senate for multiple terms.

Sri Lankans form one of the growing South Asian communities across major Australian cities.

As Australia continues to grapple with questions of identity, immigration, and belonging, stories such as this serve as a reminder that political allegiance rarely follows a predictable or straightforward path — particularly in one of the world's most culturally diverse democracies.