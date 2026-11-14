Sri Lanka Turns to Chinese AI Technology in Bid to End Deadly Human-Elephant Conflict

A High-Tech Answer to an Ancient Problem

Sri Lanka is exploring the use of artificial intelligence technology sourced from China as part of a broader effort to address one of the island nation's most persistent and deadly wildlife crises — the ongoing conflict between human communities and wild elephants.

Lives at Stake on Both Sides

The human-elephant conflict has claimed hundreds of lives over the years, with both people and elephants falling victim to encounters that turn fatal. Farmers living on the edges of forests and national parks are frequently subjected to crop raids and property destruction, while elephants are often killed or injured in retaliatory attacks or accidental collisions with vehicles and electric fences.

Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest populations of Asian elephants in the world, making the management of this conflict not only a domestic priority but also a matter of international conservation significance.

AI as a Potential Game-Changer

Authorities are now looking toward China for advanced artificial intelligence solutions that could help detect elephant movements and issue early warnings to vulnerable communities. Such systems typically use a combination of sensor networks, cameras, and machine learning algorithms to identify animals in real time and alert nearby residents before a dangerous encounter occurs.

If successfully implemented, the technology could dramatically reduce the number of fatalities on both sides, giving communities precious time to move to safety while also helping wildlife officials intervene before elephants are harmed.

Part of a Broader Conservation Strategy

This initiative is expected to complement existing measures already in place across the country, including electric fencing, elephant drives, and translocation programmes. However, conservationists and government officials alike have long acknowledged that traditional methods alone have proven insufficient in stemming the rising toll of the conflict.

Hundreds of elephants and dozens of humans die annually due to conflict-related incidents

Agricultural communities in the North Central and Eastern provinces are among the most affected

Current deterrent methods have shown limited long-term effectiveness

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's Wildlife Policy

The move to engage Chinese technological expertise signals a willingness by Sri Lankan authorities to pursue innovative, cross-border solutions to what has long been considered an intractable problem. With the country's elephant population and rural human communities both under growing pressure, the urgency to find workable answers has never been greater.

Sri Lanka's decision to look beyond its borders for cutting-edge solutions reflects a growing recognition that technology may hold the key to achieving lasting coexistence between humans and elephants.

Details of any formal agreements or pilot programmes are yet to be officially announced, but the initiative has already drawn attention from wildlife experts and conservationists watching closely to see whether AI can deliver where conventional methods have fallen short.