Belarus Removes Visa Fees for Sri Lankan Students Seeking Higher Education Opportunities

Sri Lankan students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad have received a significant boost, with Belarus announcing that it will waive visa fees for those seeking to study at Belarusian universities and institutions.

A New Door Opens for Sri Lankan Scholars

The move is expected to ease the financial burden on Sri Lankan students who choose Belarus as their study destination, removing one of the initial cost barriers associated with studying overseas. The fee waiver applies specifically to students pursuing higher education in the Eastern European nation.

Belarus has in recent years positioned itself as an emerging destination for international students, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across fields such as medicine, engineering, information technology, and the natural sciences — many of which are taught in English.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The decision reflects the growing relationship between Sri Lanka and Belarus, with both countries increasingly looking to strengthen people-to-people connections through education and cultural exchange. Removing visa-related costs is seen as a practical step toward encouraging more Sri Lankan youth to consider Belarusian institutions as a viable and affordable alternative to more traditional study destinations.

For many Sri Lankan families, the cost of studying abroad remains a considerable concern. Eliminating visa fees, while a relatively modest financial concession, signals a welcoming stance from Minsk and could influence the decision-making of prospective students weighing their options.

What Students Should Know

The visa fee waiver applies to Sri Lankan students intending to enrol in higher education programmes in Belarus.

Belarus offers a wide range of academic disciplines, with several programmes available in English.

Students are advised to contact Belarusian diplomatic missions or authorised education agents for the most current application procedures and requirements.

Educationists and student counsellors in Sri Lanka have welcomed the development, noting that it adds Belarus to a growing list of countries actively courting Sri Lankan students with favourable conditions and incentives.

Belarus has consistently worked to attract talented students from across Asia, and this latest measure underscores its commitment to building lasting academic partnerships with Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan students and their families are encouraged to explore accredited institutions in Belarus and seek guidance from relevant authorities before making enrolment decisions.