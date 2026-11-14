Dozens of Sri Lanka's Major Reservoirs Overflowing Amid Continued Rainfall

A significant number of Sri Lanka's key water reservoirs are currently overflowing, raising concerns among authorities and communities living in low-lying areas downstream, according to the latest reports.

Widespread Spillage Across the Island

As of the latest update, 23 major reservoirs and 15 medium-scale reservoirs across the country continue to spill, reflecting the sustained heavy rainfall that has been battering several parts of the island in recent days.

The simultaneous spillage of such a large number of reservoirs underscores the intensity of the ongoing wet weather conditions, which have kept water levels well above capacity at storage facilities spanning multiple provinces.

Downstream Communities on Alert

When major reservoirs spill at this scale, communities situated in river basins and flood-prone low-lying areas face an elevated risk of inundation. Authorities are urging residents in vulnerable zones to remain vigilant and heed any evacuation or safety advisories issued by local officials and the Disaster Management Centre.

23 major reservoirs currently spilling

15 medium-scale reservoirs also overflowing

Downstream communities advised to remain on high alert

Situation Being Monitored

Relevant government agencies are closely monitoring water levels and reservoir conditions as rainfall continues across the country. The public is encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to avoid crossing flooded roads or venturing near swollen riverbanks during this period.

Residents in areas downstream of major reservoirs are strongly advised to take precautionary measures and follow instructions issued by local authorities without delay.

Sri Lanka's irrigation and disaster management officials are expected to provide further updates as the situation develops in the coming days.

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