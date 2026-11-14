LAUGFS Gas CEO Sorry for Shortage but Stands Firm on Rs. 1,775 Price Increase

The Chief Executive Officer of LAUGFS Gas PLC, Nalinda Kurukulasuriya, has issued a public apology to consumers affected by the recent liquefied petroleum gas shortage in Sri Lanka, while at the same time defending the company's decision to raise the price of a domestic gas cylinder to Rs. 1,775.

Apology Amid Public Frustration

The apology comes as households across the country have faced difficulties securing cooking gas in recent weeks, with long queues forming at distribution points and many consumers left empty-handed. Kurukulasuriya acknowledged the hardship caused by the supply disruption and expressed regret over the inconvenience experienced by the public.

Despite the apology, the LAUGFS chief stood by the revised pricing structure, arguing that the increase was necessary given the prevailing economic conditions and the cost pressures faced by the company in procuring and distributing gas supplies.

Defending the Price Hike

Kurukulasuriya justified the Rs. 1,775 price point by pointing to factors beyond the company's control, including global commodity prices and the challenges of operating in Sri Lanka's current economic climate. He maintained that the revised price reflects the true cost of bringing gas to the consumer and that the company had little choice but to adjust its rates accordingly.

The price revision has drawn criticism from consumer groups and opposition politicians, who argue that ordinary Sri Lankan families are already struggling under the weight of the broader cost-of-living crisis and cannot afford further increases to essential household commodities.

Calls for Government Intervention

The gas shortage and the subsequent price hike have renewed calls for stronger regulatory oversight of the domestic LP gas market. Critics have urged the government to intervene to stabilise supply chains and ensure that pricing remains within the reach of average households.

LP gas is widely used for cooking across Sri Lankan homes, making it a critical household commodity.

Both LAUGFS Gas and Litro Gas are the primary suppliers in the domestic market.

Price changes by either company tend to have an immediate and significant impact on household budgets.

As the situation continues to unfold, consumers and industry observers will be watching closely to see whether supply levels normalise in the coming days and whether the government steps in to address concerns over affordability and availability.

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