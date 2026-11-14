Sri Lanka's Restaurant Owners Warn of Sweeping Menu Price Hikes

Restaurant and food outlet owners across Sri Lanka are preparing to raise prices on a range of food items, adding further pressure on consumers already grappling with the rising cost of living.

The move, signalled by restaurant owners and industry representatives, reflects mounting operational costs that establishments say are no longer sustainable at current menu prices.

Rising Costs Driving the Decision

Restaurateurs cite a combination of factors pushing them toward price increases, including higher costs for raw ingredients, increased utility bills, and elevated transportation expenses that have collectively squeezed profit margins across the food service industry.

The adjustments are expected to affect a broad selection of food items rather than being limited to any single category, meaning customers dining out could face noticeably higher bills across the board.

Impact on Consumers

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the anticipated hikes come at a difficult time. Many households have already adjusted their spending habits in response to economic pressures experienced over recent years, and further increases in food prices are likely to prompt yet more belt-tightening.

Small eateries and roadside restaurants, which serve as affordable dining options for a significant portion of the working population, are also among those expected to revise their pricing structures.

Industry Under Pressure

The food service sector in Sri Lanka has faced considerable strain in the post-economic crisis period, with many businesses struggling to recover lost ground. Restaurant owners argue that price revisions are unavoidable if establishments are to remain financially viable.

Consumers are advised to expect changes in pricing at their regular dining spots in the coming period, as the industry moves to bring menu costs in line with current economic realities.

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