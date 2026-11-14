Former Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera Declares His Days in Politics Are Over

Former Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has firmly closed the door on any return to active politics, stating unequivocally that he has no intention of making a political comeback following his party's defeat at the last general election.

A Definitive Farewell to Political Life

Wijesekera, who served as a prominent cabinet minister under the administration of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, made the announcement in clear and resolute terms, leaving little room for speculation about his future ambitions. The former lawmaker described his exit from the political arena as permanent and irreversible.

"There is no turning back," Wijesekera was quoted as saying, signalling that his focus has shifted entirely away from elected office and the corridors of power he once occupied.

A Career Marked by Crisis-Era Leadership

Wijesekera rose to national prominence during one of Sri Lanka's most turbulent periods, steering the country's energy sector through the crippling economic crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022. He was widely recognised for his candid public communications during fuel shortages and power cuts that severely impacted millions of Sri Lankan households and businesses.

His tenure placed him at the centre of some of the most difficult policy decisions the country faced in decades, earning him both praise and criticism from various quarters of the public and political landscape.

Post-Election Reflection

Following the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna's significant losses at the 2024 parliamentary election, several senior figures from the previous administration have stepped back from frontline politics. Wijesekera appears to be among those who have chosen to draw a definitive line under their political careers rather than seek re-election or regroup within opposition ranks.

His comments are likely to be seen as a reflection of a broader introspective moment among former ruling party members as they come to terms with the electorate's decisive shift in favour of the National People's Power administration led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

As of now, Wijesekera has not indicated what professional pursuits he intends to focus on going forward, though his extensive experience in energy policy may position him for advisory or private sector roles in the future.