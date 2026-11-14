Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan in Talks to Build AI Data Centres and Shared Digital Infrastructure

Two Nations Eye Strategic Tech Collaboration

Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan have entered into exploratory discussions aimed at forging a partnership in artificial intelligence data centres and digital public infrastructure, signalling a growing interest from Colombo in expanding its technology ties beyond traditional partners.

What the Partnership Could Involve

The two countries have been examining potential areas of cooperation that include the establishment of AI-powered data centres as well as the development of shared digital public infrastructure frameworks. Such an arrangement could position Sri Lanka as a regional hub for emerging technology investment while also benefiting from Kazakhstan's experience in rolling out large-scale digital governance systems.

Development of artificial intelligence data centre facilities

Collaboration on digital public infrastructure platforms

Knowledge exchange in technology governance and policy

Significance for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, which has been actively seeking foreign investment and economic partnerships as part of its broader recovery strategy, a technology-focused agreement with Kazakhstan represents a meaningful step toward diversifying its international relationships. The digital economy has been identified by the government as a key pillar for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Strengthening bilateral ties in the technology sector could open new avenues for investment and expertise that Sri Lanka urgently needs as it modernises its digital infrastructure.

Kazakhstan's Growing Digital Footprint

Kazakhstan has in recent years positioned itself as a central Asian leader in digital transformation, having invested heavily in e-government services, fintech, and technology infrastructure. Its interest in partnering with Sri Lanka reflects a broader Central Asian push to build technology corridors with South and Southeast Asian nations.

Further details on the scope and timeline of the proposed partnership are expected to emerge as discussions between the two governments continue at diplomatic and technical levels.