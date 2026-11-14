Hakeem Slams Government's Rs. 4.26 Billion Israeli Drone Deal, Raises Sovereignty Concerns

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader and Member of Parliament Rauff Hakeem has raised serious concerns over the government's decision to purchase Israeli-made drones worth Rs. 4.26 billion, questioning whether the acquisition serves Sri Lanka's national interests or amounts to acting as a surveillance proxy for the United States.

A Deal Under Scrutiny

Hakeem, a veteran opposition parliamentarian, challenged the rationale behind the costly procurement, suggesting that the drones may be intended to conduct surveillance operations on behalf of a foreign power rather than to fulfil any genuine domestic security need. His remarks have drawn fresh attention to the deal and reignited debate over Sri Lanka's foreign policy direction and military spending priorities.

The SLMC leader's criticism comes at a time when the country continues to grapple with significant economic pressures, raising further questions about the appropriateness of committing billions of rupees to such a purchase.

Sovereignty and Foreign Entanglements

At the heart of Hakeem's objection is the concern that Sri Lanka may be compromising its sovereignty and non-aligned foreign policy stance by entering into arrangements that effectively serve the strategic interests of larger global powers. He questioned whether ordinary Sri Lankans stand to benefit from this expenditure or whether it deepens the country's entanglement in geopolitical rivalries.

Hakeem questioned why the government was committing over four billion rupees to Israeli drones at a time when citizens continue to face economic hardship, and whether the deal was truly in the nation's best interest.

Broader Implications

The procurement has also drawn attention given the current climate surrounding Israel's military actions abroad, with several Sri Lankan civil society voices and political figures having already expressed discomfort over deepening ties with Tel Aviv. Hakeem's public stance adds parliamentary weight to those concerns.

The drone deal is valued at approximately Rs. 4.26 billion.

The drones in question are of Israeli manufacture.

Hakeem has alleged the purchase may be linked to surveillance activities serving US interests.

Critics have questioned the timing given Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery.

The government is yet to issue a detailed public response addressing the specific allegations raised by Hakeem. Political observers expect the matter to be taken up further when Parliament reconvenes, with opposition members likely to press for greater transparency over the procurement process and its strategic justification.

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