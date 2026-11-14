Sri Lanka Hosts Launch of Groundbreaking Test Twenty Cricket Championship in Colombo

A bold new chapter in cricket history has begun in Sri Lanka, with the official launch of Test Twenty — an innovative competition that brings together both boys' and girls' teams under a single unified championship for the first time.

A New Format Takes Shape

The launch ceremony took place in Colombo, marking what organisers are calling a potential fourth format for the sport, alongside Test cricket, One Day Internationals, and the existing Twenty20 format. Test Twenty is being positioned as a distinctive competition that sets itself apart by integrating male and female participants within the same tournament structure.

Breaking New Ground for the Sport

The inclusion of both boys' and girls' teams under one championship banner is being hailed as a significant step forward for cricket, particularly in terms of promoting gender equality within the sport. By giving equal billing to male and female competitors, the competition aims to raise the profile of women's and girls' cricket alongside the established men's game.

Test Twenty is designed as a standalone competitive format

Both boys' and girls' teams will compete under the same championship

The competition was officially launched in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka at the Centre of Cricket Innovation

Sri Lanka's selection as the host of this landmark launch underscores the island nation's enduring connection to world cricket and its willingness to embrace innovation within the sport. Colombo, long a hub of cricketing activity in South Asia, provided a fitting backdrop for the unveiling of what could prove to be a transformative new addition to the game's competitive landscape.

Cricket enthusiasts and administrators alike will be watching closely as Test Twenty moves from its launch phase into active competition, with the format's success potentially influencing how the sport develops at both grassroots and elite levels in the years ahead.

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