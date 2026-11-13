Navy Seizes Drug-Laden Trawler Linked to Notorious Underworld Figures in Southern Seas Operation
The Sri Lanka Navy has successfully intercepted a local multi-day fishing trawler suspected of carrying a significant narcotics consignment during a targeted deep-sea operation conducted off the country's southern coastline, authorities confirmed.
Vessel Caught in Special Naval Operation
The trawler was apprehended while allegedly transporting the illegal drug haul through Sri Lankan waters. Naval officials announced the interception, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to curb the smuggling of narcotics into the island through maritime routes.
Connections to Known Underworld Networks
The intercepted vessel has been linked to two prominent names in Sri Lanka's criminal underworld — the suspects known as Parevi Suda and Dippitigoda Lahiru, both of whom have been associated with organised drug trafficking activities in the country.
Navy Steps Up Anti-Narcotics Efforts
This latest seizure underscores the Navy's intensified commitment to combating the flow of illegal substances through Sri Lanka's vast maritime territory. Fishing vessels operating on multi-day voyages have increasingly come under scrutiny as potential conduits for narcotics smuggling syndicates.
- The operation was carried out in the deep sea off Sri Lanka's southern coast
- A local multi-day fishing trawler was the vessel intercepted
- The seizure is linked to suspects Parevi Suda and Dippitigoda Lahiru
- Naval authorities confirmed the interception publicly
Investigations into the matter are currently underway, with naval and law enforcement agencies working to establish the full extent of the smuggling network involved. Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.
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finally navy doing something good, catch these drug ppl before they ruin more lives
yes but will the big bosses actually get arrested or just the small guys as usual