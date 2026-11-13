CID's Financial Crimes Unit Appeals for Public Help to Catch 58-Year-Old Fraud Suspect

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could help locate a suspect wanted in connection with a financial fraud case.

Financial Crimes Unit Leads the Hunt

The CID's specialised Financial Crimes Investigation Unit is spearheading the effort to apprehend the 58-year-old individual, who remains at large. Authorities have urged anyone with knowledge of the suspect's whereabouts to contact investigators without delay.

Financial fraud cases have increasingly drawn the attention of law enforcement agencies across the island, with the CID's dedicated unit working to bring perpetrators to justice and protect members of the public from falling victim to such schemes.

Public Cooperation Urged

Investigators are emphasising that tip-offs from ordinary citizens often prove crucial in tracking down suspects who evade formal channels of detection. The CID has assured the public that any information provided will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact the CID's Financial Crimes Investigation Unit directly through official police communication channels.

The appeal reflects a broader push by Sri Lankan law enforcement to strengthen public partnership in combating white-collar crime, which continues to cause significant financial harm to individuals and institutions across the country.

Further details regarding the identity of the suspect and the specific nature of the alleged fraud are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.