Fertility Treatments Beyond Reach: Sri Lankan Couples Bear Heavy Financial Burden for IVF and Assisted Reproduction

A Growing Crisis in Reproductive Healthcare Access

For many Sri Lankan couples struggling with infertility, the dream of parenthood comes with a steep and often unaffordable price tag. New findings have highlighted the significant out-of-pocket expenses that families across the island must shoulder when seeking fertility care, exposing a critical gap in the country's healthcare coverage landscape.

The High Cost of Hope

Assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI) remain largely inaccessible to ordinary Sri Lankan families due to their prohibitive costs. Unlike routine medical procedures, fertility treatments are not adequately subsidised under the public health system, forcing couples to turn to private clinics where charges can run into hundreds of thousands of rupees per treatment cycle.

The financial strain is compounded by the fact that many couples require multiple treatment cycles before achieving a successful pregnancy, multiplying the overall expense considerably.

What Couples Are Spending

Research into Sri Lanka's fertility care landscape reveals that the burden falls almost entirely on patients themselves, with little to no insurance coverage or state support available for most assisted reproduction procedures. Couples are frequently required to pay upfront for consultations, diagnostic tests, hormone medications, laboratory procedures, and specialist fees — all out of their own pockets.

Diagnostic evaluations and hormonal assessments add early costs before treatment even begins

Medication expenses for ovarian stimulation alone can be financially draining

Laboratory and embryology fees represent a substantial portion of total IVF costs

Repeat cycles significantly increase cumulative expenditure for unsuccessful attempts

Inequality in Access

Fertility specialists and healthcare advocates have expressed concern that the current situation creates a two-tiered system, where access to reproductive care is determined more by a family's financial capacity than by medical need. Middle and lower-income couples are disproportionately affected, often delaying or forgoing treatment altogether due to cost constraints.

The absence of structured financial support or insurance mechanisms for fertility care means that many couples in Sri Lanka are left to navigate one of the most emotionally and physically demanding medical journeys entirely at their own expense.

Calls for Policy Reform

Healthcare professionals and patient advocates are increasingly calling on policymakers to address the gap in reproductive healthcare coverage. Proposals include introducing state subsidies for fertility treatments at public hospitals, mandating insurance coverage for infertility care, and expanding the capacity of government fertility units to reduce dependence on costly private providers.

Sri Lanka's public health system, while commendable in many areas, has yet to formally integrate assisted reproduction into its core service offerings in a meaningful and affordable way.

The Human Dimension

Beyond the financial figures, the issue carries a profound human dimension. Infertility affects approximately one in six couples globally, and Sri Lanka is no exception. The emotional toll of treatment — combined with mounting debt and financial anxiety — can place enormous strain on relationships and mental wellbeing.

As awareness of infertility grows within Sri Lankan society, advocates hope that greater public discourse will push fertility care higher on the national health agenda, ensuring that the aspiration of building a family does not remain a privilege reserved only for the wealthy.