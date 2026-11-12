Sri Lanka Parliamentary Panel Urges Mandatory Safety Standards for Imported Electric Vehicles and Batteries

A key parliamentary oversight body has called on the government to establish compulsory regulations and technical standards governing the importation of electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries into Sri Lanka, warning that the absence of such frameworks poses significant risks to consumers and the broader public.

Committee Raises Alarm Over Regulatory Gap

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Science, Technology and Digital Transformation has underscored the urgent need to introduce binding standards for EVs and battery units entering the country. Lawmakers on the committee expressed concern that Sri Lanka currently lacks a robust regulatory structure to ensure that imported electric vehicles and their energy storage components meet minimum safety and quality benchmarks.

The committee's intervention comes at a time when Sri Lanka is witnessing a steady rise in the adoption of electric vehicles, driven by high fuel costs and growing environmental awareness among consumers. Without enforceable standards in place, committee members cautioned, the market risks being flooded with substandard products that could endanger lives and damage public confidence in the EV transition.

Key Concerns Highlighted

The lack of mandatory technical standards for imported electric vehicles and battery systems

Potential safety hazards posed by unregulated EV batteries, including fire and electrical risks

The absence of a clear certification or testing process for EVs entering the Sri Lankan market

The need for coordination between relevant government ministries and regulatory authorities to implement oversight mechanisms

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's EV Sector

Sri Lanka has been actively encouraging the shift towards electric mobility as part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. However, industry observers have long noted that policy momentum has not been matched by adequate consumer protection measures or technical oversight.

The committee's call reflects a growing recognition that the rapid growth of the EV market must be accompanied by a sound regulatory framework to protect consumers and ensure long-term sustainability of the sector.

The parliamentary committee is expected to follow up with the relevant authorities to ensure that concrete steps are taken toward drafting and implementing the necessary regulations. Stakeholders in the automotive and energy sectors have been urged to engage with the process to help shape standards that are both practical and internationally aligned.

As Sri Lanka continues its transition toward cleaner transportation, the establishment of mandatory EV and battery standards will be a critical milestone in building a safe, reliable and future-ready electric mobility ecosystem on the island.