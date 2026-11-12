Sri Lanka's Anglican Bishops Demand Withdrawal of Controversial Anti-Terrorism Bills

Sri Lanka's Anglican bishops have issued a strong call to the government, urging authorities to withdraw proposed anti-terrorism legislation that has drawn widespread concern from religious and civil society groups across the island.

Bishops Raise Alarm Over Civil Liberties

The Anglican leadership in Sri Lanka has taken a firm public stance against the proposed bills, warning that the legislation poses a significant threat to the fundamental rights and freedoms of Sri Lankan citizens. The bishops expressed deep concern that the broad scope of the proposed laws could be misused to target innocent individuals, minority communities, and peaceful dissidents.

The call from the Anglican Church adds a prominent religious voice to a growing chorus of opposition against the anti-terrorism proposals, which have already faced criticism from legal experts, human rights organisations, and opposition politicians.

Fears of Overreach and Misuse

Central to the bishops' concerns is the potential for the proposed legislation to be applied beyond its stated purpose of combating terrorism. Critics of the bills argue that vaguely worded provisions could allow authorities to suppress legitimate protest, free expression, and religious activity under the guise of national security.

Concerns over broad and ambiguous definitions of terrorist activity

Fears that minority communities could be disproportionately targeted

Warnings that the bills may undermine constitutional guarantees of free expression and assembly

A Call for Dialogue and Reform

The Anglican bishops have urged the government to engage in meaningful consultation with civil society, religious leaders, and legal professionals before advancing any anti-terrorism framework. They stressed that any legislation designed to protect national security must equally safeguard the democratic rights that underpin Sri Lankan society.

The bishops called on the government to withdraw the proposed anti-terrorism bills and to pursue a more inclusive and rights-respecting approach to national security legislation.

Sri Lanka has a complex history with anti-terrorism laws, most notably the Prevention of Terrorism Act, which has long been criticised by human rights bodies for enabling prolonged detention and abuse. The proposed new legislation has reignited longstanding debates about the balance between security imperatives and civil liberties in a post-war democratic society.

As pressure mounts from multiple quarters, it remains to be seen whether the government will heed the appeals of religious leaders and reconsider the trajectory of the proposed bills.

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